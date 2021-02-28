Importance of basic science stressed

A three-week online Faculty Development Programme (FDP) for Science Engineering and Arts (SEA) faculty was kick-started jointly by Andhra University and Ambedkar University, Delhi, to mark National Science Day, here on Sunday.
Director, NBRI - CSIR Lucknow (National Botanical Research Institute), S.K Barik, who participated as the chief guest, emphasised on the importance of basic science and the research facilities available at the institute. He also spoke about Nobel Laureate Sir C.V. Raman and recalled his works.
National Programme Adviser, National Project Implementation Unit (NPIU), Khodke, spoke about advances in technologies and said that its optimal usage would enhance the skills of the teachers and students.
Amol and Sarma, professors from Ambedkar University, Delhi, spoke on the various online tools available to enhance the teaching learning process.
AU Rector Samata spoke about the various contributions of Sir C.V. Raman. Registrar V. Krishnamohan, Coordinator for FDP K. Raghu Babu and others spoke.
Over 360 persons attended the programme.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath