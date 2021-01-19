Idols desecrated at Chennakesava Swamy temple in Prakasam

The police arrested a man aged about 35 years on charge of desecrating idols at the the centuries-old Chennakesava Swamy temple at K. Bitragunta village in Prakasam district on Monday.
“An idol of Lord Krishna and another of a queen praying to Lord Satyanarayana Swamy were found desecrated on Monday. The footage gathered from the CCTVs installed at the temple helped the Jarugumalli police nab the accused within hours. The accused was found in not a sound mental condition during the probe,” Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal told the media.
6,700 temples geo-tagged
Referring to the security arrangements at the places of worship in Prakasam district, the SP said more than 6,700 temples have been been geo-tagged. CCTVs have been installed at 2,800 places of worship and it is proving very useful in cracking crime incidents, he said while making a reference to the district police nabbing six gangsters in connection with the desecration of the Veerabhdra Swamy temple at Tarlupadu while looking for hidden treasure in the temple ‘Kalasamu’ after analysing the CCTV footage.
“We are geared up to ensure security at places of worship and maintain communal harmony,” said the SP, who is also the vice-chairman of the district-level peace committee constituted in the wake of untoward incidents at places of worship in different parts of the State.
