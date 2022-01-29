Former AU V-C Rokkam Radhakrishna passes away

Final rites to be performed on Monday

The former Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University Rokkam Radhakrishna died here on Friday. The former V-C died while undergoing treatment in a hospital over a health issue. His final rites will be conducted on Monday.

Prof. Radhakrishna was the 12th V-C of AU and served during the period 1998 to 2001.

Born on October 10, 1942, he did his post graduation in Economics and Statistics from AU and Ph.D., in Economics from Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (Poona University).

At present, he was the Chairman of Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), Hyderabad. He held several important administrative positions, apart from serving as an expert consultant to several international organisations. The former V-C also guided 25 doctoral students and 10 M.Phil students.

He worked on several pressing economic problems, and made pioneering contributions in various fields. He authored and edited 20 books and monographs and more than 100 research papers in national and international journals.

Mourning the death, AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that it was a big loss not only to the varsity but also to the academic community.

He said the former V-C had played a crucial role in strengthening the research forum, introducing self-finance courses, grading in examinations and semester system in P.G. It was during his tenure, AU had awarded honorary doctorate to former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Prof. Prasad Reddy recalled.

Prof. Radhakrishna is survived by a son and a daughter.