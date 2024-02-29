GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Expo organised at Maris Stella on National Science Day

February 29, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Departments of Life Sciences and Physical Sciences of Maris Stella College organised a symposium and exhibition on the occasion of National Science Day on February 28 (Wednesday), with over 300 participating students.

Maris Stella College principal Sr. Rekha discussed the theme of ‘Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat’ and recent scientific developments in the country.

In his inaugural speech, social activist and research promoter T. Srikumar stressed the importance of home-grown technological solutions.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.