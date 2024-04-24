GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

ECI transfers Circle-Inspector on charges of favouring ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh

Gangireddy, who was working with the Chittoor district election wing, has been ordered to report to the Police Headquarters immediately 

April 24, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has transferred Circle-Inspector M. Gangireddy on the charges of favouring the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

The transfer order came on April 23 (Tuesday), instructing Mr. Gangireddy, who was working with the district election wing, to report to the Police Headquarters immediately. 

Mr. Gangireddy, who has served as the Punganur Cirlce-Inspector for long, is facing the charges that he had acted unilaterally during the local bodies elections in 2019 and threatened the candidates belonging to the opposition parties, making them withdraw their nominations. The YSRCP cadres had torn down the nomination papers of other candidates allegedly in his presence.

The then State Election Commission removed him from election duties and transferred him. However, he returned to Punganur later, reportedly with the backing of Minister of Energy, Forest, Environment, Science and Technology Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

Recently, Mr. Gangireddi joined the Special Branch wing and allegedly prepared a special team without the knowledge of his superior in the department.  Chittoor Superintendent of Police V.N. Manikanta Chandolu, who took charge recently following an order from the Election Commission of India (ECI), transferred Mr. Gangireddy to the election wing. 

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders made a series of complaints to the Election Commission of India, accusing Mr. Gangireddy of taking “unilateral steps” in the past, besides his overstay in the district. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.