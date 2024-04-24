ECI transfers Circle-Inspector on charges of favouring ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh

April 24, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has transferred Circle-Inspector M. Gangireddy on the charges of favouring the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

The transfer order came on April 23 (Tuesday), instructing Mr. Gangireddy, who was working with the district election wing, to report to the Police Headquarters immediately.

Mr. Gangireddy, who has served as the Punganur Cirlce-Inspector for long, is facing the charges that he had acted unilaterally during the local bodies elections in 2019 and threatened the candidates belonging to the opposition parties, making them withdraw their nominations. The YSRCP cadres had torn down the nomination papers of other candidates allegedly in his presence.

The then State Election Commission removed him from election duties and transferred him. However, he returned to Punganur later, reportedly with the backing of Minister of Energy, Forest, Environment, Science and Technology Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

Recently, Mr. Gangireddi joined the Special Branch wing and allegedly prepared a special team without the knowledge of his superior in the department. Chittoor Superintendent of Police V.N. Manikanta Chandolu, who took charge recently following an order from the Election Commission of India (ECI), transferred Mr. Gangireddy to the election wing.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders made a series of complaints to the Election Commission of India, accusing Mr. Gangireddy of taking “unilateral steps” in the past, besides his overstay in the district.