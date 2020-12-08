CPI(M) holds campaign in support of Bharat Bandh in Vizag

‘YSR Congress Party should also extend its support to the bandh’

A campaign was conducted by the CPI(M) here on Monday to garner public support for the proposed Bharat Bandh on December 8.

Party city committee secretary B. Ganga Rao appealed to the public to support the bandh, the call for which was given by 200 farmers associations to demand withdrawal of the three farm laws and power sector reforms, which were intended to benefit corporate companies. Thousands of farmers have been protesting on the streets of Delhi for more than 10 days demanding withdrawal of the farm laws.

He alleged that the Union government tried to suppress the agitation by using tear gas and water cannons on the farmers.

As many as 16 political parties and all people’s organisations have extended their support to the bandh. The CPI(M) leader sought that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the State should also extend its support to the bandh, failing which it would be considered as an ‘anti-farmer’ party.

Donations to the tune of ₹19,503 were raised by the participants in the campaign from traders and general public. They appealed to all traders and offices to participate voluntarily in the bandh and make it a success.

Party leaders B. Jagan, M. Subba Rao, Y. Raju, Chandramouli and Narasinga Rao were among those who participated in the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Viaskha Road Transport Owners and Workers JAC has announced total support to the bandh call given by the farmers associations.

B. Jagan, honorary president of all India Road Transport Workers Federation, Visakhapatnam, said that transport workers would participate in the bandh. He said that the Union government was increasing the prices of petrol and diesel on a daily basis causing untold hardship to the transport workers. In the last two weeks alone, the price of petrol was hiked by ₹20 a litre at a time when the prices of petrol and diesel were going down in the international market.