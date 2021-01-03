COVID vaccine dry run held across A.P.

The Department of Health has successfully conducted a dry run for the COVID vaccination roll-out across the State, administrating mock vaccines to 954 persons at 39 session sites.

As per the guidelines of the Centre, the State took part in the dry run aimed at evaluating the efficacy of COVID vaccine distribution mechanism in place.

As many as 975 healthcare workers who have been registered for the vaccination drive through the Central government’s application called Co-WIN. Due to some issues, 21 persons were not given the vaccine.

According to the Health Department, during the vaccination process, 323 minor events and 26 major events of Adverse Events Following Immunisation were reported across the State and healthcare professionals have resolved them.

The State had earlier conducted a dry run along with three other States.