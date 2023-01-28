Concerted efforts needed to claim major share in world tobacco output, says Tobacco Board Director

January 28, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST

Tobacco Board Director A. Sreedhar Babu on Saturday said convergence among various stakeholders, including the Central Tobacco Research Institute (CTRI), the Tobacco Board and trading agencies, was the need of the hour for the country to claim a leading share in the world tobacco production.

Scientists from the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) and CTRI-Rajamahendravaram on Saturday visited the black soil research farm at Katheru near the city and observed the ongoing tobacco research and technologies. The field visit was part of a two-day All India Network Project on Tobacco being organised by CTRI-Rajamahendravaram.

In his interaction with the scientists, Deputy Director General (Commercial Crops-ICAR) Tilak Raj Sharma told them to focus on improved and low nicotine breeding lines.

CTRI-Rajamahendravaram Director M. Sheshu Madhav explained to the scientists the ongoing research projects on tobacco.