Comprehensive industrial survey under way in State

The requirements of 16,844 units mapped so far

As part of its Comprehensive Industrial Survey - 2020, the government has so far completed assessing the requirements of 16,844 units, and is in the process of surveying 9,569 units.

It is a first-of-its-kind initiative by the Andhra Pradesh government to map industrial requirements, assure the services needed by them, and issue an unique ‘Parisrama Aadhaar’ number, according to official sources.

Multiple objectives

The survey enables the government to identify issues faced by the industry and prepare mechanisms to address them on a real-time basis, ascertain skill requirement and provide a platform for them to reach out to the prospective employees.

The objective is also to prepare courses and curriculum as per the industry requirements and bridge the skill gap.

The survey is being conducted by the Department of Industries (DoI) in association with the Departments of Skill Development & Training and the Village Volunteers / Ward Volunteers & Village Secretariats / Ward Secretariats on the basis of a questionnaire jointly developed by them.

A mobile application and web proforma for validation of data have been developed and hosted on the DoI portal – https://www.apindustries.gov.in .

Engineering assistants and ward amenities secretaries have been roped in as enumerators, and officers from the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation and the AP State Skill Development Corporation and the Department of Planning are involved in the exercise as lead officers.

Pilot surveys have been conducted in all the districts covering at least two industrially-intensive mandals covering 15 industrial units per mandal (10 MSMEs and four large units and one mega unit).