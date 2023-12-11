CM releases ₹8 crore financial assistance to junior advocates in Andhra Pradesh

December 11, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government released ₹7,98,95,000 as the second tranche under YSR Law Nestam for junior advocates in Andhra Pradesh in their initial three years of practice, on Monday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy deposited the amount directly into the accounts of junior advocates towards the second tranche of YSR Law Nestham for the year 2023-24, virtually with the click of a button from his Camp Office at Tadepalli near here.

It benefits 2,807 junior advocates, each getting ₹30,000, covering the period from July to December 2023.

The Chief Minister said that the scheme was introduced as per his Padayatra promise, to extend financial support to junior advocates during their initial three years after enrolment in the bar. It would help them settle down in the profession, he said.

Under the programme, the government would pay a total stipend of ₹1.8 lakh to each junior advocate for a period of three years. Instead of paying ₹5,000 every month, the government has decided to pay the amount once in six months as it would provide better utility for advocates and ensures better monitoring.

So far, the government has provided ₹49.51 crore to 6,069 advocates since launching the scheme, he said, asking the junior advocates to extend their support to the poor when they settle down in the profession.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government has also set up Advocates’ Welfare Trust with ₹100 crore corpus fund to help them in different ways. It had extended financial help of ₹52 lakh to 643 lawyers during the COVID-19 pandemic besides providing ₹11.56 crore loans to 7,733 lawyers and medi-claim benefit of ₹11.41 crore to 14,840 advocates, he said.

Several junior advocates across the State interacted with the Chief Minister and thanked him for extending the financial support. Most of them said that the financial help has been useful for them in preparing for competitive examinations.

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Law Secretary G. Satya Prabhakara Rao, senior officials of the Law Department and senior advocates were among those present.