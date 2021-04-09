Chittoor records 61.3% voter turnout in ZPTC, MPTC polls

5,900 police personnel deployed on bandobust duties

The elections to the 419 MPTCs and 33 ZPTCs in Chittoor district recorded a voter turnout of 61.34 % on Thursday.

The notification for the polls was issued in March last year and the YSRCP candidates were elected unanimously in 30 ZPTCs and 433 MPTCs.

The polling took off on a dull note in the morning as only 24% turnout was recorded by 11 a.m. The footfalls at the booths increased gradually. By 1 p.m., the poll percentage went up to 41%. The voting picked after 2 p.m.

In Yadamarri mandal, a minor clash between the YSRCP and the TDP activists was reported. Voters reportedly boycotted the polls in Gudipala mandal under Kuppam Assembly constituency.

The impact of the TDP’s call to boycott the election was visible in the district, with no presence of the party cadres at the polling stations.

SP S. Senthil Kumar said that 5,900 police personnel were deployed on bandobust duties, apart from maintaining a strict vigil on the inter-State border checkposts to prevent flow of money and liquor.