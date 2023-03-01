Central government gives environmental clearance to Machilipatnam port project

March 01, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on March 1 (Tuesday) accorded environmental clearance to the non-major port proposed at Machilipatnam in Krishna district at a cost of ₹11,464 crore (₹5,155.73 crore in the first phase and ₹6,308.16 crore in the second).

The port has been planned to be constructed in two phases with a cargo handling capacity of 35 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) at four berths in the first phase and 80.97 MMTPA in the later phase comprising 12 berths.

On completion of the two phases, the total cargo capacity will be 115.97 MMTPA with 16 berths in an area of 2,935 acres (including 225 acres for road and rail connectivity and 155 acres for dredging on land side). The total length of the seafront will be 3.5 km.

A continuous 2,075 metre-long southern breakwater and a 250 metre-long northern one have also been proposed to be constructed for establishing a tranquil harbour basin. The port will have an approach or entrance channel measuring 12.60 km in length and 200 metre in width with a depth of 17.10 metres. During the initial phase, the port will receive 80,000 DWT vessels.

The MoEFCC has laid down 25 specific conditions to be complied by the project proponent (Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board), in addition to the standard conditions related to air and water quality monitoring and preservation, noise monitoring and prevention, energy conservation, waste management, green belt, marine ecology, human health issues and environment responsibility.

These conditions are to be fulfilled as per the provisions of the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974; the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981; the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986; Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016 and the Public Liability Insurance Act, 1991 along with amendments and rules thereof, any orders passed by the Supreme Court of India or High Courts and any other court of law relating to the subject matter.