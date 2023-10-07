HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

B.V. Raghavulu of CPI(M) advocates development model with little scope for inequalities in Andhra Pradesh

October 07, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) politburo member B.V. Raghavulu addressing a seminar on the development of Andhra Pradesh in Vijayawada on Saturday. Party State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao and MLC  K.S. Lakshman Rao are also seen.

CPI(M) politburo member B.V. Raghavulu addressing a seminar on the development of Andhra Pradesh in Vijayawada on Saturday. Party State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao and MLC  K.S. Lakshman Rao are also seen. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

CPI(M) politburo member B.V. Raghavulu on Saturday stressed the need for the State to have a development model that has no scope for inequalities. If such a system is not brought in, the poor would become poorer regardless of the tall claims made by the government.

He observed that public money was being looted in the State and that there was little development because the government was obsessed with welfare, which too was not as great as it was projected.

Inaugurating a two-day seminar titled ‘Comprehensive development of Andhra Pradesh- Alternative ways’ organised by the CPI(M) here, Mr. Raghavulu said people’s welfare took a beating as the policies of liberalisation gained a tighter grip.

Over the years, the TDP and the YSRCP governments did little to achieve any meaningful development as they both were bent on using the power to meet selfish ends.

The development claimed to be achieved by the two governments was hard to find on the ground. The GSDP and other economic indicators were seemingly fine, but there was no perceptible improvement in the people’s lives.

Mr. Raghavulu said agriculture has been completely neglected and natural resources were being plundered in alleged collusion with corrupt YSRCP leaders.

A slew of policy decisions taken by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy pushed the State backward by many years, and there was little hope of recovery for the poor and the downtrodden under such oppressive regimes. 

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao said the government claimed to have attracted investments amounting to ₹13 lakh crore in the past four-and-a-half years, but only a small portion of that took a tangible shape as the situation was far from conducive for entrepreneurs.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.