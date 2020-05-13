Andhra Pradesh

Board of Intermediate Education puts cap on student strength

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has put a cap on the strength of students in a classroom in private junior colleges from the fresh academic year (2020-21).

According a GO issued on Wednesday, every private junior college will be sanctioned four sections (4x40=160), including originally sanctioned sections with a strength of 160 students.

A ceiling of 360 students on the total strength in each year i.e., a maximum of nine sections (9x40=360) shall be imposed for admissions from 2020-21 in private junior colleges, except the ones with permanent affiliation, subject to availability of infrastructure facilities and staff.

The decision is in response to reports that private junior college managements were running their institutions in apartment blocks which did not have adequate infrastructure facilities for students.

A large number of students were crammed in small dingy rooms in unhygienic conditions. Citing the norms stipulated by the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan and the Central Board of Secondary Education that the maximum classroom strength should be 40, the government decided to implement it.

