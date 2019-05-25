BJP will emerge as second alternative force in State: GVL

A day after the results of the Assembly elections were declared, the BJP asserted that it would emerge as a second alternative political force in the State by 2024.

Addressing the media here on Friday, BJP official spokesperson G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said the party was analysing its performance in the State. An action plan would be chalked out to strengthen and gear up the party for the 2024 elections.

There was a lot of difference between Andhra Pradesh and Kerala with regard to the voting pattern, he said. Unlike in Kerala, “ideological voting (Left voting)” is missing in Andhra Pradesh. Hence, it would not be a difficult task to reach the voter, he added.

Advice to cadres

The BJP would contest the ensuing local body elections.

The party cadres were suggested not to expect any break until the local body elections were over, he said.

To a question, he said, the BJP could not get votes though the voter mood was not against the party.

Going by the trend in Telangana, it was evident that the voter mood was in favour of the BJP. The ruling TRS could win only nine Lok Sabha seats though it emerged victorious in the Assembly elections just a few months ago.

Hails Jagan’s victory

Congratulating YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his landslide victory in the Assembly elections, Mr. Rao hoped that it would not follow in the footsteps of the TDP.

The TDP should mull over the reasons for its defeat, he added.