Action plan for achieving energy efficiency in housing scheme

State keen on contributing to nation’s long-term commitment on net zero emissions: Housing Minister

Housing Minister Ch. Sri Ranganadha Raju has said that the houses being constructed under the ‘Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu’ (NPI) scheme will not only fulfil the dream of the poor to own a house but also contribute to the country’s long-term commitment of reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

An official release said that Mr. Raju, in a virtual conference with the officials of the department, said that under the NPI it was proposed to provide energy-efficient appliances in every house with a view to implementing the energy efficient measures.

“The estimated annual energy savings for the 15 lakh houses will be around 1,674 MUs, which is worth ₹539.7 crore,” the Minister said.

Mr. Raju asked the department to prepare a special action plan for achieving energy efficiency in 28.3 lakh houses. He said the State government wanted to make the housing scheme a role model for the country.

“Andhra Pradesh is keen on contributing to India’s commitment of reaching net-zero emissions by 2070 by implementing energy efficiency measures in the country’s biggest housing programme in the State. This will also benefit the beneficiaries in the form of reduction in power bills,” Mr. Raju said.

“The housing project will also help generate jobs in the construction sector,” Mr. Raju observed.

Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain said the government had sanctioned 15.6 lakh houses under the PMAY-YSR Urban Scheme and PMAY-YSR Gramin Scheme in the first phase and targeted to complete them by June 2022. He said the construction of 10.72 lakh houses in 10,055 layouts had already commenced.

“A special action plan will be prepared to create a facility to supply energy-efficient appliances on an optional basis,” he added.

“The government is planning to provide four LED bulbs, two tube lights, two energy-efficient fans in each house,” Mr. Ajay Jain added.

The Housing Department, in coordination with the Energy Department, will be conducting a training programme on ‘Eco-Niwas Samhitha’ for 650 members of the village and ward secretariats in the first phase.

Special Secretary (Housing) Rahul Pandey, A.P. Housing Corporation Managing Director Narayan Bharat Gupta and other senior officials were present.