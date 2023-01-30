HamberMenu
3-day ‘Ananta Balotsavam’ concludes with vibrant dance performances

January 30, 2023 04:28 am | Updated 04:28 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
Schoolchildren dancing at the Anantha Balotsavam held at Government Arts College in Anantapur on Sunday.

Schoolchildren dancing at the Anantha Balotsavam held at Government Arts College in Anantapur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PRASAD RVS

The third ‘Ananta Balotsavam’, childrens’ fete organised on the Government Arts College grounds concluded on a colourful note with more than 1,000 children from 100 government and private schools participating in 60 different events, over the last three days.

On Sunday, Kolatam, classical dance, folk dance and other academic competitions like quiz and elocution drew students and their parents to four different venues on the college premises. Dressed in colourful outfits, the students cheered eachother and prizes were given to the winners in the junior and senior categories.

On Saturday, a student Gafoor from Afflatus Global School, dressed as Alluri Seetharamaraju in a fancy dress competition, stood out with his performance. The children also participated in short plays and skit competitions. While 2,000 students participated on the first day, 1,200 took part on the second day,

The Anantha Balotsavam Committee organised the event with the support of the Communist Party of India (Marxist)

