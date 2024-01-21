GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

12 huts of migrant workers gutted in Nellore

No casualties reported; an electrical short-circuit caused the fire

January 21, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - NELLORE

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Twelve huts sheltering families of migrant workers were gutted in a fire caused by an electrical short-circuit at D.S. Palle village of Marrimadu mandal in Atmakur Assembly constituency, 80 km from here, in the small hours of January 21 (Sunday). However, no casualties were reported.

According to information, several workers who have migrated from various places across Andhra Pradesh and North India were living in huts made up of polythene and zinc sheets, and power was supplied to the huts from a nearby pole. The migrant workers work as daily wagers at the tobacco board at DS Palle.

An electrical short-circuit due to power fluctuations resulted in a fire in which 12 huts were gutted. The revenue and police officials rushed to the spot. Except for clothes and kitchen utensils, no big damage was reported, they said. The officials assured the workers that steps would be taken to provide them immediate relief.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Nellore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.