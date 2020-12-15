Amid row over CM Jagan’s charges, SC moots transfer of AP Chief Justice

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended transfer of judges of several high courts, including the transfer of Justice J.K. Maheshwari of the Andhra Pradesh High Court to Sikkim and the elevation of Punjab and Haryana HC judge, S. Muralidhar, as the Chief Justice of Orissa, a source familiar with the developments said on Tuesday.

The top court's recommendations are yet to be sent to the Law Ministry, said the source.

The chief justices of AP and Sikkim will swap places with Chief Justice J.K. Maheshwari moving to Gangtok and Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami moving south. Recently the Andhra Pradesh HC was dragged into a controversy as the Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy had alleged that a senior judge of the Supreme Court was interfering in the functioning of the High Court.

Justice S. Muralidhar, who is currently a judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court is being recommended for elevation as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court.

Justice Pankaj Mithal with the Allahabad High Court, is being recommended as the next Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir while Justice Hima Kohli of the Delhi HC is being recommended for elevation as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.