Amid row over CM Jagan’s charges, SC moots transfer of AP Chief Justice

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended transfer of judges of several high courts, including the transfer of Justice J.K. Maheshwari of the Andhra Pradesh High Court to Sikkim and the elevation of Punjab and Haryana HC judge, S. Muralidhar, as the Chief Justice of Orissa, a source familiar with the developments said on Tuesday.
The top court's recommendations are yet to be sent to the Law Ministry, said the source.
The chief justices of AP and Sikkim will swap places with Chief Justice J.K. Maheshwari moving to Gangtok and Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami moving south. Recently the Andhra Pradesh HC was dragged into a controversy as the Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy had alleged that a senior judge of the Supreme Court was interfering in the functioning of the High Court.
Justice S. Muralidhar, who is currently a judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court is being recommended for elevation as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court.
Justice Pankaj Mithal with the Allahabad High Court, is being recommended as the next Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir while Justice Hima Kohli of the Delhi HC is being recommended for elevation as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath