AugustaWestland case: SC to hear ED plea against Rajeev Saxena today

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear the Enforcement Directorate’s petition against the permission granted to Rajeev Saxena, an approver in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland helicopter scam, to travel abroad on medical grounds.

The agency challenged the Delhi High Court’s June 10 order allowing Saxena to go abroad for treatment of blood cancer and other ailments from June 25 to July 24.

Objecting to Saxena’s plea to travel abroad, the Enforcement Directorate had told the High Court that the investigation in the ₹3,600 crore helicopter deal case was at a crucial stage. The High Court gave the relief to Saxena, noting that he had already been granted bail on medical grounds, before being pardoned and made an approver.

On March 25, a trial court here allowed Saxena to become an approver in the case.