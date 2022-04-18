Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges Centre to implement Naga pacts

Cong. leader writes to Amit Shah ‘to resolve the Nagaland issue’

There are two agreements that the Centre has signed with various Naga groups and the government should implement them, Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said in a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

Mr. Chowdhury said the late Rajiv Gandhi had made an offer to hold unconditional talks with Naga insurgents in 1991 but the actual negotiations could start only in 1997.

“At present, we have two official agreements between the Central government and Naga insurgents — the framework agreement signed at the residence of the Prime Minister on August 3, 2015 between R.N. Ravi, interlocutor, and Th. Muivah, General Secretary of the NSCN [National Socialist Council of Nagaland] (IM), and the agreed points signed between R.N. Ravi and the working committee of six factions of Naga Nation Political Groups (NNPGs) on November 17, 2017,” he said.

“Stakeholders, after consideration of the agreed points, are demanding for implementation of the agreements. In view of the above, I request you to kindly implement the above mentioned agreements so that the Nagaland issue is resolved,” the Congress leader added.

Mr. Chowdhury also pointed out that Governor Ravi, addressing the Nagaland Assembly in February 2021, had declared that the talks had concluded.

‘A flip-flop’

“Thereafter, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio moved a resolution demanding resumption of talks instead of endorsing the implementation of agreements. This is what we call a flip-flop,” Mr. Chowdhury said.

Even though a framework agreement between the NSCN-(IM) and the Centre had been signed, a final resolution of the peace talks is pending as the talks are stuck over some matters.