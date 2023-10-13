HamberMenu
Adani group likely overbilled coal consumers by 12,000 crore: Congress

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that this was “not a metaphorical loot but literally theft” from the pockets of crores of Indians

October 13, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP government of “helping” the Adani group acquire assets and “the BJP is kept flush with electoral bond funds which allows it to buy MLAs at will and break opposition parties”. File

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP government of “helping” the Adani group acquire assets and “the BJP is kept flush with electoral bond funds which allows it to buy MLAs at will and break opposition parties”. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress has alleged that the Adani group may be behind the biggest scam modern India has seen. On Friday the Congress said fresh revelations indicate that more than Rs 12,000 crore may have been siphoned out of the country in two years.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that this was “not a metaphorical loot but literally theft” from the pockets of crores of Indians. He said the latest revelations in the Financial Times, that examined 30 Adani coal shipments between 2019 and 2021 amounting to 3.1 million tonnes, found a 52 per cent profit even on a low margin business like coal trading.

Adani group shares fall after media report on alleged over-pricing of coal imports 

Mr Ramesh also accused the BJP government of “helping” the Adani group acquire assets and “the BJP is kept flush with electoral bond funds which allows it to buy MLAs at will and break opposition parties”.

“This is the biggest scam of modern India. It combines greed and heartlessness with a cold contempt for the people of India,”he said in the statement.

“It is based on the conviction that there is no scam that cannot be ‘managed’ and that there is no issue that cannot be diverted from. But the Shahenshah is mistaken. India will not be captured by Modani. The people of India will answer in 2024,”Mr Ramesh added.

Denying wrongdoing the Adani group had said that the Financial Times report was “clever recycling and selective misrepresentation of publicly available facts and information.

