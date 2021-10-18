Actor Yuvika Chaudhary held under SC/ST Act

Bollywood actor granted bail by HC

Actor Yuvika Chaudhary was arrested by the Haryana Police on Monday in a case pertaining to alleged offensive remarks against Scheduled Castes on a social media platform. She was later released on interim bail following an order from the Punjab and Haryana High Court order.

Nitika Gahlaut, Hansi Superintendent of Police confirmed the arrest and subsequent bail.

Ms Chaudhary’s comes two days after the arrest of cricketer Yuvraj Singh in a separate case with similar charges.

An FIR was registered against Ms. Chaudhary on May 28 at Hansi’s City Police Station for allegedly making offensive remarks against the Scheduled Castes on a social media platform while filming a video of her husband Prince Narula, the winner of Big Boss Season 9. Ms. Chaudhary has featured in many Hindi films, including Om Shanti Om and Summer 2007.

The case was registered under Section 3 of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on the complaint of Rajat Kansal, a Dalit rights’ activist.

Mr. Kansal had in his complaint alleged that the comments made by Ms. Chaudhary had created enmity and hatred among the Scheduled and other castes and could lead to riots. He said the actor had lakhs of followers on social media platforms and her remarks had insulted and hurt the sentiments of the members of Scheduled Caste.

Ms Chaudhary had later apologised saying that she did not know the meaning of the word that she had used and did not mean to hurt anyone.