60% of voters linked Aadhaar to voter ID: RTI

February 24, 2023 02:44 am | Updated 02:44 am IST - NEW DELHI

Over 60% of India’s 94.5 crore voters in India have linked their Aadhaar number to their voter IDs, the Election Commission (EC) disclosed in a Right to Information response obtained by The Hindu. The total number of voters who have their Aadhaar linked is 56,90,83,090. Tripura, which went to the polls last week, had the highest rate of Aadhaar linking; over 92% of voters in the State have provided their Aadhaar details to the Election Commission.

Some of these voters may have provided documents other than Aadhaar, such as PAN, Driving License, or Passport, to fill out Form 6B, which the EC introduced last year. However, the form primarily demands Aadhaar, and electors can only provide an alternative document after declaring that they do not have an Aadhaar. The Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021 was passed to deduplicate electoral rolls by allowing election authorities to collect the 12 digit number from voters.

The per-State percentages given here are based on total voter enumerations released by States and Union Territories in the past three years. After Tripura, Lakshadweep and Madhya Pradesh occupy the second and third spots, with over 91% and 86% of voters having provided the number respectively.

Voters in southern States have not provided their Aadhaar in such proportions, even though they are above the national average. Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka both fell shy of 71%, whereas the number stands around 63% and 61% for Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The State with the lowest Aadhaar registration by voters is Gujarat, where only 31.5% of voters have linked the document to their voter registration. Less than 34% of voters in the national capital had their Aadhaar linked.