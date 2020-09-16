37 government websites hacked till August: Minister

15 instances of insecure data hosting of website-based services also reported, Lok Sabha told.

Thirty-seven websites belonging to Central Ministries and State governments were hacked till August, Parliament was told on Wednesday.

“As per the information reported to and tracked by Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), 54 and 37 websites of Central Ministries/Departments and State governments were hacked during 2019 and 2020 respectively,” Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre told the Lok Sabha.

He said 15 instances of insecure data hosting of government website-based services had also been this year. “Remedial measures were suggested to owners of affected websites and services.”

On the ban on 224 mobile Apps, mostly Chinese, he said they had been blocked under the provisions of Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity, defence and security of India. “Blocking of such Apps has been done on national security concerns and thus linkage with any country may not be disclosed in public domain.”

He said there is no data available with the Ministry of Electronics and IT on to the number of job and financial loss due to the ban on the applications.