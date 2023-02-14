HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

36 Jharkhand labourers stranded in Tajikistan: Official

The workers, who hail from the districts Hazaribag, Bokaro and Giridih, alleged that their passports have been seized and they are being denied food and wages

February 14, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - Hazaribag

PTI
Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

At least 36 migrant labourers from Jharkhand have been stranded in Tajikistan for the last two months, and the state government is making efforts to ensure their safe return, an official said.

The labourers, while interacting with family members through social media, alleged that the company engaging them in laying of power transmission lines has seized their passports, was providing them with scant food and no money at all, social worker Sikandar Ali, who brought the matter to the notice of the authorities, said.

They had left for the central Asian nation on December 19 last year, after being promised handsome pay by agents of the firm operating in India, he said.

The labourers hail from the districts of Hazaribag, Bokaro and Giridih.

Hazaribag Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay told PTI she has received complaints from the kin of the stranded workers that they were forced to lead a life similar to bonded labourers.

“On basis of the complaints, I have informed the State Migrant Cell to take up the issue with the authorities concerned, and find avenues for the release and safe return of the labourers to their native places as early as possible,” Ms. Sahay said.

Related Topics

Jharkhand / Tajikistan / human rights

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.