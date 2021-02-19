National

25 cities selected for Nurturing Neighbourhoods Challenge

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Thursday announced the names of the 25 cities selected for the Nurturing Neighbourhoods Challenge under the Smart Cities Mission.

The shortlisted cities would carry out projects for making early childhood-friendly neighbourhoods, the Ministry said. The selected cities were Agartala, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Dharamshala, Erode, Hubballi-Dharwad, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Kakinada, Kochi, Kohima, Kota, Nagpur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Rohtak, Rourkela, Salem, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruppur, Ujjain, Vadodara, and Warangal.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2021 3:47:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/25-cities-selected-for-nurturing-neighbourhoods-challenge/article33875679.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY