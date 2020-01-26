24x7 helpline set up for coronavirus

As the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) rise across the world, the government on Saturday set up a round-the-clock National Centre for Disease Control Call Centre ( +91-11-23978046) to attend to public queries.

“The call centre will monitor the list of contacts furnished by the Ministry of External Affairs; provide details of district and State surveillance officers to callers and in case of any clinical query, direct the concerned to the relevant Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) officer,” officials in the Health Ministry said.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan urged passengers who have a travel history to China since January 1, 2020 to come forward for self-reporting if they experience any symptoms such as fever, cough, respiratory distress, etc. and also inform their treating doctor.

“We are in touch with the World Health Organisation (WHO) for technical support and guidance,” the Minister said after a review of preparedness.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said he spoke with the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and assured all support for screening at the border with Nepal, where a confirmed nCoV case had been reported. “We are also writing to the Chief Ministers requesting for personal intervention to review the preparedness,” he added.