Morning Digest: ‘revolving-door’ arrests in Kashmir, monsoon deficit reduced to near zero, and more

A New Delhi-based rights group has termed the exclusion of 19,06,657 people from the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) as the largest incident of making people “stateless” in decades.

Sri Lanka’s 1948 declaration of about 9,75,000 descendants of Indian-origin Tamils as ‘non-nationals is the next largest purging move’, the Rights and Risk Analysis Group said on Saturday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Modi government was committed to completing the Kartarpur Sahib corridor within the stipulated time.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have adopted a novel approach involving “revolving-door arrests” to contain the situation on the streets in the wake of withdrawal of the State’s special status on August 5.

According to data with the police headquarters (PHQ) in Srinagar, around 1,500 youth have been picked up and released under a continuous process across the Kashmir Valley in the past few weeks.

In spite of heavy rains in August, which reduced the 2019 monsoon deficit to nearly zero, meteorologists say that India is unlikely to end the monsoon with surplus rain.

The Delhi police on Saturday urged a city court to prosecute Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for abetment to suicide or “in alternative” on murder charge in the case of death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar in 2014. It made a submission on Saturday that the post-mortem report had evidence of murder.

Google may have to pay $150-200 million to settle allegations that YouTube violated a children’s privacy law while gathering data for targetted advertising, U.S. media reports said.

Twitter said on Friday that the account of chief executive Jack Dorsey had been “compromised” after a series of erratic and offensive messages were posted.

Taliban forces attacked the northern Afghan city of Kunduz on Saturday, setting off hours of gun battles, even as U.S. negotiators move closer to finalising a deal with the insurgents for the withdrawal of American troops from the country.

President Donald Trump on Friday released a photograph of an apparently failed Iranian rocket launch and said that the United States had nothing to do with it.

Tehran has made no official comment on the indications from aerial photos that a rocket exploded Thursday on the launch pad at the Semnan Space Center in northern Iran.

To address the TB diagnostic challenges, a multi-institutional team has developed three cost-effective kits that improve the sensitivity of smear microscopy, enable transport of sputum samples at ambient temperature without using bio-safe containers, and extract DNA for diagnosing drug-resistant TB. The three kits are — TB Detect, TB Concentration & Transport, and TB DNA Extraction.

Jasprit Bumrah became only the third Indian to scalp a hat-trick in five-day cricket after Hanuma Vihari scored a maiden ton to take the visitors to a commanding position in the second Test against the West Indies here.