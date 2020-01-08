Won’t give black boxes to U.S.: Iran

Iran’s aviation authority said it would not hand over to Americans the recovered black boxes of a Boeing 737 that crashed on Wednesday, killing all 176 passengers and crew.

“We will not give the black boxes to the manufacturer (Boeing) and the Americans,” Iran Civil Aviation Organisation head Ali Abedzadeh said, quoted by Mehr news agency.

“It’s not yet clear which country the black box will go to for the investigation,” he added.

Following the crash of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight PS752 shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday, Iran said it had recovered the Boeing 737’s two black boxes.

Mr. Abedzadeh said that based on global aviation rules, it was the right of the country where air crashes occur to carry out the investigation. “This accident will be investigated by Iran’s aviation organisation but the Ukrainians can also be present during the incident’s investigation,” he added.

Under the rules of the International Civil Aviation Organization, of which Iran, Ukraine and the U.S. are all members, air crash investigations are led by the country where the accident occurred.

However, according to aviation experts, the countries that are capable of analysing black boxes are few — notably Britain, France, Germany and the U.S. France’s Accident Investigation Bureau, which handles air crash investigations, said it has not received any request from Iran.

The airline said the Boeing 737 had been built in 2016 and checked only two days before the accident. It was UIA’s first fatal crash.