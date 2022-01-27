U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer set to retire

Biden may pick a Black woman as the liberal judge’s successor

The senior most justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, Stephen Breyer, a moderate liberal, is expected to announce his retirement, making way for U.S. President Joe Biden to nominate another justice in his place. The court is split 6-3 between conservatives and liberals, with the opening allowing Democrats to appoint someone, who could serve decades on the court.

Democrats will be looking to get a replacement on the bench after the 83-year-old justice steps down this summer — and while they still have control over the evenly split Senate, with Vice-President Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote.

“If all Democrats hang together — which I expect they will — they have the power to replace Justice Breyer in 2022 without one Republican vote in support,” Senator Lindsey Graham, the previous chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee (the body that confirms nominations), said on Twitter.

Mr. Biden has previously said he would nominate a Black woman to the highest court if the opportunity arose. Supreme Court justices are given lifetime appointments and sometimes die in office, as was the case with liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in 2020.

Asked to comment on the possibility of the Justice Breyer’s retirement on Wednesday, Mr. Biden said he did not want to get ahead of any announcement from the justice, whose expected retirement was reported in the American press but is not yet official.

“The President has stated and reiterated his commitment to nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court and certainly stands by that,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said , as she also declined to confirm whether Justice Breyer would retire, saying it was up to the justice to announce it.

Asked if Vice-President Kamala Harris would be nominated by Mr. Biden, Ms. Psaki said Mr. Biden intends to run for office again with Ms. Harris as his running mate.

Names in the running for Justice Breyer’s replacement include Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Court of Appeals judge, California Supreme Court (i.e. the highest state court) Justice Leondra Kruger, U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs and civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill.

Justice Breyer was appointed to the Court in 1994 by former U.S. President Bill Clinton, a Democrat. During his career he has questioned the constitutionality of the death penalty, supported healthcare coverage and strengthened abortion rights. He is also known for his ability to reach a compromise and has a reputation for being a pragmatist.