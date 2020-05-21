More than 10,000 residents evacuated their homes in Michigan on Wednesday after two dams failed following heavy rain and triggered what officials warned will be historic flooding. Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in Midland County, site of the breached dams, in the towns of Edenville and Sanford. The National Weather Service warned of life-threatening flash flooding and urged people in the area to seek higher ground immediately. The downtown area of Midland could soon be under approximately water, said Mr. Whitmer, warning of “historic” flood levels
Two dams breach in U.S. state of Michigan
