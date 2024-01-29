Thailand, China sign mutual visa waiver agreements

January 29, 2024 03:44 am | Updated 03:44 am IST - BANGKOK

Thailand and China agreed to waive visa requirements for each other's nationals to facilitate travel and tourism between the two countries, Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara said on Sunday.

The mutual visa exemption takes effect on March 1, Chinese state television CCTV reported.

The agreement was signed during a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Thailand.

Mr. Wang welcomed the agreement, saying Thai and Chinese people “are one family”.

Precise details of the visa arrangements were not announced on Sunday, but earlier this month Thai officials said the deal would allow stays of up to 30 days per visit.