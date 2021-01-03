International

‘Scotland must wait a generation for new vote’

Boris Johnson.  

Another Scottish independence referendum should not take place for a generation, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, as Scotland’s leader renewed calls for a fresh vote in the wake of Brexit.

“Referendums in my experience, direct experience, in this country are not particularly jolly events,” the Prime Minister told BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

“They don’t have a notably unifying force in the national mood, they should be only once in a generation.”

Scotland voted to remain part of the United Kingdom in 2014.

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon at the time called it a once-in-a-generation vote, but now argues that Britain’s departure from the European Union, which a majority of Scots opposed, has changed the game.

Recent polls have shown consistent support for independence.

