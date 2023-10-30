October 30, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated October 31, 2023 12:30 pm IST

The rapidly rising death toll in Gaza — of over 8,000 — and Israel’s dreadful move, further intensifying its military offensive, is throwing the entire world into a moral churn. While there is much history and complexity to the Palestine question, the current crisis has laid bare the motivations of a state that persists with its design of violent, brutal occupation, with abject disregard for human lives. Where countries stand at this juncture will say a lot.

In our newsletter last week, we looked at India’s position, both historic and current, on this conflict. We unpacked why despite strong ties with Israel, India finds it important to continue supporting the Palestinian cause. But a more tangible indication of where countries actually stand came last week, by way of the resolution at the United Nations General Assembly on October 27, 2023

Notably, India abstained. All of India’s South Asian neighbours backed the resolution that called for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce”, but India refrained from a vote on protecting Palestinian civilian lives. Its decision, the government said, was taken on the basis that the resolution did not include “explicit condemnation” of the October 7 terror attacks in Israel. The position drew much flak from the opposition and foreign policy commentators.

We continue with our deep dive on the crisis, providing context and analysis. Do check out this three-part podcast series with our Foreign Affairs Editor Stanly Johny.

Meanwhile, India faces yet another, major diplomatic test in Qatar, where eight former Indian Navy personnel, who had been employed by a company in Doha, were handed the death penalty by a local court on October 26 in an alleged case of espionage. Experts believe India has options and must pursue all efforts, including political appeals at the highest levels to ensure the Naval veterans, accused of espionage, are brought back to India.

In an editorial on the subject, The Hindu argued that the government must demonstrate that the lives of the men are indeed a priority for their country and for a government that claims a policy of “no Indian left behind”.

