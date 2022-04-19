One protester shot dead by Sri Lanka police during anti-government protests, say officials
This the first killing of a protester in weeks of anti-government demonstrations.
Sri Lanka police shot dead one man and injured 10 others on Tuesday, officials said, in the first killing of a protester in weeks of anti-government demonstrations over the island’s crisis.
Police used live ammunition against a group who were blocking a highway in Rambukkana to protest acute oil shortages and high prices, hospital and police officials said.
