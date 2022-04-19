International

One protester shot dead by Sri Lanka police during anti-government protests, say officials

Demonstrators march in front of the Buddha’s statue in Colombo on April 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: Buddhika Weerasinghe

Sri Lanka police shot dead one man and injured 10 others on Tuesday, officials said, in the first killing of a protester in weeks of anti-government demonstrations over the island’s crisis.

Police used live ammunition against a group who were blocking a highway in Rambukkana to protest acute oil shortages and high prices, hospital and police officials said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Sri Lanka
economy, business and finance
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 19, 2022 7:17:23 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/one-protester-shot-dead-by-sri-lanka-police-during-anti-government-protests-say-officials/article65335635.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY