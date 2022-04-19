One protester shot dead by Sri Lanka police during anti-government protests, say officials

AFP April 19, 2022 19:13 IST

This the first killing of a protester in weeks of anti-government demonstrations.

Demonstrators march in front of the Buddha’s statue in Colombo on April 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: Buddhika Weerasinghe

Sri Lanka police shot dead one man and injured 10 others on Tuesday, officials said, in the first killing of a protester in weeks of anti-government demonstrations over the island’s crisis. Police used live ammunition against a group who were blocking a highway in Rambukkana to protest acute oil shortages and high prices, hospital and police officials said.



