NATO leaders formally invite Finland, Sweden to join
Turkey, which has lifted its initial objections to the two new members, did not ask for anything as part of the agreement to expand the alliance.
NATO on Wednesday affirmed its commitment to continue supporting Ukraine, calling Russia an immediate and direct threat to European security, and welcomed Finland and Sweden into the alliance, a senior U.S. official told reporters in a briefing.
The official said Turkey, which has lifted its initial objections to the two new members, did not ask for anything as part of the agreement to expand the alliance and the United States did not offer anything. Technical discussions were ongoing over Ankara's request for F-16 fighter jets, but the U.S. Congress has the final say about such arms sales, the official added.
