At least 35 killed in blast at rally of pro-Taliban cleric’s party in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

July 30, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Peshawar

A powerful bomb ripped through a rally by supporters of a hardline cleric and political leader in the country’s northwestern Bajur district that borders Afghanistan on July 30, killing at least 35 people, officials said.

Senior police officer Nazir Khan said the workers convention of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Jamiat Ulema Islam party was taking place on the outskirts of Khar, the capital of Bajur district, when the explosion took place.

He said some of the wounded were taken to the city’s main hospital in critical condition and the death toll could increase.

Mr. Rehman is considered to be a pro-Taliban cleric and his political party is part of the coalition government in Islamabad. It is not known whether Rehman was present. Meetings are being organised across the country to mobilize supporters for the coming elections.