Israel-Hamas war, Day 21 updates | Israeli Army says ground forces are ‘expanding’ activities in Gaza

Six people were lightly injured when two drones struck an Egyptian Red Sea resort on the border with Israel on Friday, the army said.
An army spokesman said on Facebook that an unidentified drone crashed into “a building next to Taba hospital”, in the resort town of the same name, just across the border from the Israeli resort of Eilat.
He clarified later that there had been “two drones coming from the south of the Red Sea”, which lies off Yemen.
“One fell in Taba and the other was targeted outside Egyptian airspace in the Gulf of Aqaba”, with some debris hitting an uninhabited area.
Israel’s military said its air force had countered an “aerial threat” and intercepted “hostile targets”.
AFP
