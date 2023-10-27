Israel-Hamas war, Day 21 updates | Israeli Army says ground forces are ‘expanding’ activities in Gaza

Israel knocked out internet and communications in the Gaza Strip, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from contact with each other and the outside world and creating a near-blackout of information

October 27, 2023 06:55 am | Updated October 28, 2023 06:43 am IST

The Israeli military says its ground forces will expand their activities in Gaza Friday night.

Israel’s army said on Friday its infantry backed by fighter jets and drones carried out a “targeted raid” in central Gaza, its second incursion in as many days.

Internet connectivity in the Gaza strip has broken down. Israel knocked out internet and communications in the Gaza Strip, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from contact with each other and the outside world and creating a near-blackout of information.

Since the October 7 attack, the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said at least 7,326 people have been killed in Israel’s retaliatory strikes on the besieged territory, mainly civilians including 3,038 children.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas war Day 20 updates

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees on Friday issued a dire warning over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. “As we speak people in Gaza are dying, they are not only dying from bombs and strikes, soon many more will die from the consequences of (the) siege imposed on the Gaza Strip,” said UNRWA commissioner-general Philippe Lazzarini.

The Health Ministry in Gaza, which tracks the death toll, released a detailed list of names and identification numbers on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden cast doubt over the figures, saying that he has “no confidence in the number that the Palestinians are using”.

Opinion | The voice of a Gaza under occupation

(With inputs from agencies)

This blog is now closed. Click here to follow updates for Day 22.