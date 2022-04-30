Watch | Is the sarangi fading away in Pakistan?

The Hindu Bureau April 30, 2022 13:19 IST

A video on Sarangi, a string instrument, which is now at risk of fading from Pakistan’s music scene.

A video on Sarangi, a string instrument, which is now at risk of fading from Pakistan’s music scene.

The sarangi is no ordinary string instrument. Exponents say it is one instrument that is closest to the human voice when played. The origins of the sarangi date back to the Mughal era, when it was the preferred accompanying instrument for many artists in the Indian subcontinent. Now, the sarangi is still widely used in India but it is slowly fading away in Pakistan. But one family is trying to preserve it.



Our code of editorial values