EU calls for meeting over Syria conflict

EU Foreign Ministers are to hold an emergency meeting next week to discuss the fall-out from the worsening Syria conflict that is driving refugees to the bloc’s borders with Turkey, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday.

The fighting around the Syrian rebel stronghold of Idlib “represents a serious threat to international peace and security” with grave humanitarian consequences for the region and beyond, he said in a statement. The EU “needs to redouble efforts to address this terrible human crisis with all the means at its disposal,” he said.