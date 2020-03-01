Migrants head to Greece as Turkey relaxes curbs

Greece placed its borders on maximum security footing on Sunday after hundreds of migrants used porous crossing points to enter the country from Turkey, with thousands behind them seeking entry after Ankara relaxed curbs on their movement.

Turkey said on Thursday it would no longer restrain hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers in its territory from reaching Europe despite a deal to do so reached with the EU in 2016.

Turkey’s turnabout came after an air strike killed 33 Turkish soldiers in neighbouring northwest Syria, where Ankara has deployed forces to help secure its border against a new influx of refugees from the Syrian civil war.

Turkey has said funds promised by the EU to help it deal with 3.7 million Syrian refugees already in the country has been slow to arrive; Ankara had threatened several times in the past to open the floodgates if it did not receive more support.

Its announcement that it had stopped containing migrants within the country triggered an almost instant rush to the borders it shares with EU member Greece.

The crisis poses the toughest test for Greece since a 2015 financial crisis.