COVID-19: Iran announces 43 new deaths, raising toll to 237

A health official checks the temperature of an incoming passenger during a health assessment at a checkpoint at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on March 9, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AFP

So far, 2,394 of the confirmed cases have recovered in the country

Iran on March 9 reported 43 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall toll to 237 dead.

"In the past 24 hours, 595 new cases infected with coronavirus were identified in the country and the overall number of those infected rose to 7,167," Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the health minister said in a tweet.

"So far, 2,394 of the confirmed cases have recovered," he added.

