Anti-coup protests continue in Sudan, PM held under guard

Politicians were inciting people against armed forces: General

State oil company workers and doctors in Sudan said on Wednesday that they were joining protests against the military coup that has derailed the country’s planned transition to democracy.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets since Monday’s takeover led by armed forces chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and several have been killed in clashes with security forces.

A group of neighbourhood committees in the capital Khartoum has announced plans for further protests leading to what it said would be a “march of millions” on Saturday.

Gen. Burhan on Tuesday defended the military’s seizure of power, saying he had ousted the government to avoid civil war.

He dismissed the joint civilian-military council that had been set up to steer the country to democratic elections following the overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising in April 2019.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was brought back to his home and placed under tight security on Tuesday, after being held at Gen. Burhan’s house.

Workers at state oil company Sudapet on Wednesday came out in support of the ousted government.

Doctors also said they would go on strike. “As we promised we would enter a general strike across Sudan in the event of a coup, we are keeping our word and timing completely,” the Unified Doctors’ Office, which is made up of different unions, said.

Civilian groups have accused the military of scheming for weeks to seize power.

Gen. Burhan said the Army had no choice but to sideline politicians who, he said, were inciting people against the armed forces.