Anti-CAA protest held at UN headquarters in Geneva

Indian community across Europe came together and held a peaceful protest outside the UN headquarters in Geneva on February 1. Despite inclement weather, they held banners, sang songs and recited poetry to register their opposition against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), according to a press release.

Former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan spoke to the people gathered there via a live call-in facility and Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad’s audio message was then later played at the protest.

In his statement, Chandrashekhar Azad said, “In India, black laws like the CAA are being passed as an attempt to turn Dalits, Adivasis, Backward Classes, Muslims, and other minorities into second-class citizens. It is an attempt to deprive them of their constitutional rights, to make them slaves in their own country. This law is discriminatory and violates our fundamental right — the right to equality. To everyone at the UN, to Indians all over the world, to all citizens who ask for and believe in social justice, I appeal to you, keeping Baba saheb’s liberty, equality and fraternity in mind, raise your voice against this black law.”

A statement by JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was also read out during the occasion.