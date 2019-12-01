A walk down memory lane for Gotabaya

“Two staff officers who received training at the same military camp in India met after many years as political leaders today. They did not meet to discuss politics,” Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s media unit said.

It referred to the meeting between “two friends” — Mr. Rajapaksa and Union Minister V.K. Singh — in New Delhi on Saturday. Mr. Gotabaya was in New Delhi on his first visit abroad since assuming office a fortnight ago and earlier met President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Around 15 other officers from the same training camp joined the dignitaries at the meeting held at the Sri Lankan High Commission, Mr. Gotabaya’s office said, terming the gathering “a walk down the memory lane”. Most of the army personnel present had also served in Sri Lanka as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force, the statement said.