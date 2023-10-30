HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puducherry Govt. to recruit 370 nurses, says CM

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said steps are being taken to recruit 200 nurses at the Government Medical College and the process has been initiated to establish a Nursing Council for the Union Territory

October 30, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
N. Rangasamy

N. Rangasamy | Photo Credit: M.SAMRAJ

The government is in the process of recruiting around 370 nurses, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said on Monday.

Inaugurating the College of Nursing at the Government Medical College, Kathirkamam, the Chief Minister said a notification has been issued to recruit 105 nurses for the Government General Hospital. Around 65 more nurses will be recruited for the general hospital, he added.

Steps are being taken to recruit 200 nurses at the Government Medical College. The process has been initiated to establish a Nursing Council for the Union Territory, the Chief Minister said.

Lauding the role of the nursing community, Mr. Rangasamy said the profession has got a major responsibility in managing the healthcare sector. “It is a selfless and noble profession. They are regarded on par with doctors in providing healing touch to patients. The community has an important role in patient care,” he said.

The priority of his government was to provide affordable education, Mr. Rangasamy said, while administrative measures are being taken to start more colleges in the higher education sector.

“We are considering giving permission to start more medical and nursing colleges. The government understands the need to provide quality education for betterment of society and to provide employment opportunity to youngsters,” Mr Rangasamy said.

Related Topics

Puducherry / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.