HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Awareness rally on indigenous medical systems

November 08, 2023 06:54 am | Updated 06:54 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
R. Siva, Leader of Opposition flags off an awareness rally in connection with the 8th National Ayurveda Day.

R. Siva, Leader of Opposition flags off an awareness rally in connection with the 8th National Ayurveda Day. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An awareness rally was taken out in Villianur in connection with the 8th National Ayurveda Day.

The rally organised by the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine and Homoeopathy (ISM&H) was flagged off in front of the Government AYUSH Hospital, Villianur by R. Siva, Leader of Opposition.

The participants, including students and NSS volunteers, carried banners on the merits of Ayurvedic medicine.

R. Sridharan, Director ISM&H, Padmaavathamma, Ayurveda nodal officer and other officials also participated.

Related Topics

ayurveda

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.