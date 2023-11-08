Awareness rally on indigenous medical systems

November 08, 2023 06:54 am | Updated 06:54 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

An awareness rally was taken out in Villianur in connection with the 8th National Ayurveda Day.

The rally organised by the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine and Homoeopathy (ISM&H) was flagged off in front of the Government AYUSH Hospital, Villianur by R. Siva, Leader of Opposition.

The participants, including students and NSS volunteers, carried banners on the merits of Ayurvedic medicine.

R. Sridharan, Director ISM&H, Padmaavathamma, Ayurveda nodal officer and other officials also participated.