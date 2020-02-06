Road safety auditors to monitor black spots

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will appoint road safety auditors to ensure safety on major roads. There are as many as 39 black spots on the city’s roads that see a high number of accidents due to their poor design.

Between October 2015 and September 2018, a total of 890 accidents took place at 58 black spots in the city. They resulted in 188 deaths and left 898 people injured.

These 58 black spots have been identified by the traffic police, while the BMC has identified at least 39. Some of these black spots include SV Road in Bandra, Nepean Sea Road, Charni Road junction, and Alfred Talkies junction.

Of these, 17 black spots are on municipal roads and the civic body wants to remove their design flaws to reduce the risk of accidents. The BMC is in the process of inviting proposals for appointing road safety auditors who will survey the spots, prepare detailed reports on the cause of accidents and provide design solutions.

Additional municipal commissioner Vijay Singhal said, “The auditor will conduct a detailed survey of these spots and suggest solutions to eliminate the risk of accidents. We want to do a comprehensive audit of these roads from the point of view of road safety. We have done similar work with Bloomberg Philanthropies in the past as part of their Road Safety Initiative.”

Solutions could include changing the curvature of the roads, providing traffic signals, placing speed breakers, removing bottlenecks, and installing rumbler strips, reflectors and safety barriers.