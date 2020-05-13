Nair Hospital starts trial with psoriasis drug

The civic-run Nair Hospital on Monday started the trial with Biocon’s psoriasis drug called Itolizumab. Hospital dean Dr. Mohan Joshi said two patients have been put on the drug, which has been given free of cost to the civic body. The trial first began at Parel’s KEM Hospital where one patient has received the drug.

Additionally, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has purchased Roche’s injection tocilizumab marketed by Cipla, that has shown a good outcome in some critical patients. A vial of the drug, mainly prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, costs over ₹40,000 but the civic body is getting it at subsidised rates. So far, nearly 40 patients admitted to Nair, Sion, KEM and Seven Hills Hospitals have received the injection.

Civic officials said the drug has shown encouraging results in 30 patients, including 14 who have recovered and have been discharged. The medicine prevented patients from going on ventilator support and has fastened the recovery. Three patients from Dharavi have received this drug of whom a 38-year-old man was discharged from Nair Hospital recently.