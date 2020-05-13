Mumbai

Nair Hospital starts trial with psoriasis drug

Additionally, the BMC has purchased Roche’s injection tocilizumab marketed by Cipla, that has shown a good outcome in some critical patients.

The civic-run Nair Hospital on Monday started the trial with Biocon’s psoriasis drug called Itolizumab. Hospital dean Dr. Mohan Joshi said two patients have been put on the drug, which has been given free of cost to the civic body. The trial first began at Parel’s KEM Hospital where one patient has received the drug.

Additionally, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has purchased Roche’s injection tocilizumab marketed by Cipla, that has shown a good outcome in some critical patients. A vial of the drug, mainly prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, costs over ₹40,000 but the civic body is getting it at subsidised rates. So far, nearly 40 patients admitted to Nair, Sion, KEM and Seven Hills Hospitals have received the injection.

Civic officials said the drug has shown encouraging results in 30 patients, including 14 who have recovered and have been discharged. The medicine prevented patients from going on ventilator support and has fastened the recovery. Three patients from Dharavi have received this drug of whom a 38-year-old man was discharged from Nair Hospital recently.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 8:36:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/nair-hospital-starts-trial-with-psoriasis-drug/article31570996.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY